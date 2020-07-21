Only 27% have enrolled in private schools, says DepEd

MANILA, Philippines — Barely a month before class opens on August 24, only 27 percent of private school students who enrolled last year have so far registered in private institutions again this year, the Department of Education (DepEd) said.

During a press briefing aired on Tuesday, DepEd Secretary Leonor Briones said most private schools students have transferred to public schools as the pandemic impacts the financial situation of Filipino families.

“Ang ating problem is with the private school enrollees kasi only 27 percent have returned and we now have what I describe as the phenomenon of private school students migrating to the public school,” Briones said.

“Ang latest number of 347,860 and this is because the private schools have been affected by the downturn in the economy, there are parents who lost their jobs and cannot already fund the studies of the students,” she said.

According to Briones, the number of enrollees in both private and public schools has so far reached 77 percent of DepEd’s enrollment target of 27 million.

The DepEd previously extended the enrollment period for public elementary and high school students until July 15.