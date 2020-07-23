DOTr allows resumption of 14 traditional PUJ routes in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Transportation (DOTr) has already given its go signal for the resumption of operations in at least 14 traditional jeepney routes in Cebu.

The traditional jeepney units that would be allowed to ply their routes are those whose operators have already consolidated in cooperatives for eventual compliance of the national government’s PUJ modernization program.

On Thursday, July 23, Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia said 80 percent of the jeepney operators in the province have already consolidated and are set to comply with the PUV modernization program.

However, the processing of their bank loans for the purchase of modern PUJ units has been stalled due to the pandemic.

Garcia earlier called on DOTr Secretary Arthur Tugade to allow the traditional jeeps to return to the streets in view of the operators’ and the drivers’ economic struggle because of the prevailing community quarantine.

Since the end of March, PUJs were unable to set to the streets because of the mobility restrictions.

During her press conference, Garcia said the DOTr has identified the initial 14 jeepney routes in the province and the cities of Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu where units with special permits may ply as early as next week.

“Ang condition nato nga makadagan ang mga jeepneys nga dili pa modernized is that kinahanglan nga certified ang roadworthiness sa mga jeepneys by LTO and LTFRB,” Garcia said.

(We have set the condition that jeepneys even if these are not yet the modernized ones, should secure roadworthiness certification from LTO and LTFRB in order to ply its assigned routes.)

These are the initially identified routes:

“They will have to prepare the jeepneys in accordance with the guidelines of LTFRB, install barriers for distancing, the operators know that,” Garcia said.

“LTO and LTFRB will visit to inspect your units and once the units are found to be roadworthy, these will be issued with a special permit and we are looking at a possibility that some units will be able to be back on the roads by next week,” she added.

Aside from the 14 initial routes, Garcia said the local chief executives may also recommend to the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB-7) for additional routes, as needed. / dcb