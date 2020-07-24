118 recovered COVID-19 patients in Cebu City to go home today

CEBU CITY, Philippines — More recovered patients of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) will be going home today, July 24, 2020 from the various isolation and quarantine centers in Cebu City.

Lawyer Rey Gealon, Cebu City spokesperson, said in a press conference that the patients had proven negative for the virus in two subsequent swab tests.

Of the 118 recoveries, 41 of them are from Barangay Kamputhaw currently isolated in the Barangay Lahug Isolation Center. They will be returning to their home barangay with rice and health packs.

At least 25 patients from the Cebu City Quarantine Center will also be going home today after fighting off the illness. These previously symptomatic patients have “conquered” COVID-19 and can be reintegrated back to their communities.

According to the Department of Health (DOH) data, the city now has a total of 4,770 recoveries from its total 8,467 COVID-19 cases.

Only 3,256 remain active cases, but the city still records an average of 90 new cases per day.

The increasing recoveries of the city was welcome news for the city government, said Gealon, as this would mean additional beds open up for the active cases.

“We have more beds for our COVID-19 patients in our 50 barangay isolation centers and four quarantine centers. This makes the mayor (Edgardo Labella) happy,” said Gealon. /dbs