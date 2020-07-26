Mandaue logs 47 new COVID cases on July 25

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Mandaue City’s cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 increased to 1, 653 on Saturday, July 25, with the addition of 47 new cases on the same day.

The city’s Public Information Office, however, clarified that only 827 of these remain as active cases.

The bulk of the city’s active cases totalling to 816 are found in the different barangays while 11 come from the Mandaue City Jail.

Barangay Labogon logged the most number of new COVID-19 cases on Saturday with seven. Other new cases of the infection were reported in Barangays Casuntingan – 6, Paknaan – 5, Cabancalan – 4, Casili – 3, Bakilid – 3, Maguikay – 3, Looc – 2, Jagibiao – 2, Subangdaku – 2, Umapad – 2, Basak – 2, Guizo – 1, Alang-Alang – 1, Banilad – 1, Tabok – 1, Tingub – 1, and Opao – 1

“DRRMO personnel are set to decontaminate the areas involved. Tracing of the patients’ contacts are also being done as of writing,” the PIO said.

As of Saturday, Mandaue City also logged a total of 776 COVID-19 recoveries and 50 deaths.