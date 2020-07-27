CCTO impounds five trucks

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) on Monday, July 27 impounded at least five trucks traversing through one of the city’s major thoroughfares after these were found out operating with expired registration.

CCTO, in a post on its official Facebook page, said three trailer trucks and two elf trucks were flagged down along Kaohsiung Street in North Reclamation Area, Cebu City during checkpoints.

“Ang Team Road Tiger naka impound og tulo ka Trailer, duha ka Elf tungod sa Expired ang Rehistro sukad niaging tuig og naa pud expire ang mga Lisensya bisan paman wala pa ang pandemic nga COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) nga atong nasinati,” said CCTO.

(Team Road Tiger impounded three trailer and two Elf trucks after these vehicles’ registration, and the drivers’ licenses, have expired since last year when there was no COVID-19 pandemic.)

“Dili sayon ang paggukod-gukod aning dagko nga mga sakyanan nga hapit na lang ka ligsan kay gasalig nga dako ang ilang sakyanan nga gidala. Taliwala sa ka risgo sa trabaho apan mandato man nato nga moserbisyo,” they added.

(It’s not easy chasing big vehicles to the extent that our team almost got ran over due to their size and the volume of the materials they are carrying. Regardless of our work’s risks, it is our mandate to serve the public.)

Cebu City remained under a state of modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) and is expected to last up to July 31.

Under MECQ, public transportation is paralyzed and only vehicles transporting essential goods and cargoes are allowed on the roads. /dbs

