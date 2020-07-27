Watsons empowers customers to stay strong, stay beautiful

In these trying times, we are faced with even more challenges than ever. Today, our health comes above all priorities and it is important to stay prepared and be fully-equipped with the right products that help protect and layer us with safety. Good thing, Watsons here taking care of this for us with their wide selection that keep our guards up!

Aside from the basic health protocols of wearing a mask and social distancing, there are more tips and recommendations on how we can all stay strong, stay beautiful, during this current situation.

It goes beyond staying at home as we adjust to this new way of life. In order to keep your body clean, Safeguard and Dove offer products that not only protects but also pampers your skin. Take extra care of your oral health with products from Listerine, Oral-B and Himalaya. Supplement your diet with vitamins from Enervon, Stresstabs and Watsons Generics to protect yourself from the inside too.

Moreover, replenishing your stash is a vital move to stay prepared. It also keeps you from going out to buy what you need last minute. As a safe alternative, Watsons allows you to shop their goods online. Making a detailed list, including your over-the-counter medicine, lessens the risks of getting common sicknesses like cough, colds and fever. Always have relief on-the-go as brands like Strepsils, Sinecod Forte, Vicks, Solmux and Biogesic are at reach to stay prepared.

And of course, as we give great significance to our family’s overall well-being, never neglect to self-care too. It also helps that you weigh in your emotional health as well as you enjoy and benefit from your newfound passions. Skincare is a great way to enjoy some self-care and motivate you to reach a personal goal. Products from Belo, Ponds, Celeteque, Neutrogena and Dermaction Plus by Watsons, can help you keep your skin nourished and glowing, and your confidence at a high.

Since most establishments such as salons are yet to resume its services, it has been a thing now of many to give themselves DIY hair make-overs. More than keeping appearances, a little change can help boost your self-esteem too. It doesn’t have to be drastic. A simple trim or touching up your hair color can be enough to lift your spirits. You can use L’Oreal Excellence, Beautylabo, or Naturtint to color your hair. Whether you experiment or not, always take good care of your hair. Find great products that help maintain healthy hair from brands such as Pantene and Naturals by Watsons.

Being in quarantine shouldn’t hinder anyone to elevate their looks! For men, think of self-care as a way to level up your game even during these times, may it be about fitness or grooming. Following a simple skincare routine is a great way to start. Adidas, Old Spice and Gillette are brands that offer men’s products to help with skincare and grooming needs at home.

Watsons welcomes these needs as they provide you a wide range of health and beauty products to make you look good and feel great. To provide more value to its Watsons Card and Elite members, Watsons is giving them free 100 bonus points for a minimum Php1000 purchase of participating products on select weekends: July 31 to August 1 and August 14 to 15.

Shop now at any branch near you. Check out this list of 700+ Watsons stores open nationwide: bit.ly/Watsons-Stores. You can also order via Watsons call & pick-up or call & delivery service. Here is the list of Watsons stores and contact numbers to call: https://bit.ly/3fsRUeK. You can also shop online at https://bit.ly/WStayStrong-Broadsheet.

