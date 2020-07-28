Why is illegal drugs still a problem in Central Visayas despite pandemic?

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The proliferation of illegal drugs around Central Visayas is still a problem.

This is what Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) said in a phone conference on Tuesday morning, July 28, 2020, with Cebu reporters.

According to Ferro, despite the restriction on movements brought by the coronavirus pandemic, they were still able to arrest high-value individuals with large quantities of illegal drugs.

Ferro believes that part of the factor why there are still continuous flow of the illegal drugs is because of the easy money traders are able to get even through smaller transactions.

Read: PRO-7 chief supports revival of death penalty

“I think it’s because it’s lucrative. There is easy money,” said Ferro.

Since Ferro assumed as PRO-7 director last February 2020, at least P400 million worth of illegal drugs have already been confiscated during police operations.

Read: CV cops confiscate close to P400M worth drugs in six months

But even with the continuous flow of drugs in the region, Ferro said police is focused on conducting relentless operations to be able to arrest those who are involved in the illegal drug trade.

With this, Ferro has this warning to those who are involved in the drug trade.

“Better stop. Or else you’d get caught,” said Ferro. /bmjo