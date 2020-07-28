PRC donates medical tents as expansion of Lapu hospital

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine Red Cross Lapu-Lapu/Cordova chapter has donated two medical tents to serve as an expansion of the COVID-19 beds of the city government-owned Lapu-Lapu City Hospital.

On Tuesday, July 28, 2020, Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard Chan lead the blessing of the PRC Medical Tents. Each tent has 12 beds.

Chan, who earlier expressed concerns that the health care system in the city is already overwhelmed with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases, said the extra 24 beds is already a huge help for the hospital’s management of its patient.

“Ato na nga ma-segreagte ang atong mga pasyente nga naa sa atong Lapu-Lapu City Hospital, katong mga mild symptoms, moderate ug mga asymptomatic, labi na ang kadtong mga manganakay,” Chan said during the blessing of the tents.

(We can now segregate patients at the Lapu-Lapu City Hospital, the ones with mild symptoms, moderate, and asymptomatic, and especially those giving birth.)

While the COVID-19 cases in the city has already hit over 1,500, Chan said that its declared recoveries have also gone past 900, thus, its recovery rate is at about 60 percent.

Chan urged his constituents to immediately report through the city’s hotline if they experience any symptoms of COVID-19 such as fever, cough, and sore throat, among others, to immediately report to the city’s hotline so proper measures can be put in place immediately.

Chan added that a team from the city will immediately visit those who will report their condition so their needs will be taken care of and they won’t be exposed to other members of the community. /bmjo