Talisay City records only one new COVID-19 case

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Talisay City’s Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases continue to drop.

The city only recorded one new case of the COVID-19 on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, the lowest number of cases logged in the last four weeks. This was reported by the Talisay City Public Information Office late Tuesday night.

The new case is that of a 22-year-old female from Barangay San Isidro, who was swabbed last July 25, 2020. It is not clear if the patient is symptomatic or not.

The recorded more recoveries instead, with 18 new recoveries on Tuesday, raising the total number of recoveries to 498 for a recovery rate of 74.4 percent.

No new deaths were recorded as well and the mortality cases remain at 65 for a mortality rate of 9.4 percent.

The city now has a total of 688 COVID-19 cases, but only 115 are active cases.

Of all 28 barangays, the most number of active cases are in Barangays Dumlog and San Roque, with 12 cases each. These are followed by Barangay Lawaan I with 11 active cases.

There are 22 barangays in the city with active cases. /bmjo

Read: PRC donates medical tents as expansion of Lapu hospital