Mini landslide in Kalunasan destroys one house, damages another

CEBU CITY, Philippines — No one was reported injured in the mini landslide that destroyed a house and damaged another on Tuesday evening, July 28, 2020, in Barangay Kalunasan, Cebu City.

Police Corporal Marivic Cañizeres of the Guadalupe Police Station said that the families of the two houses were able to quickly move out when the mini landslide occurred just behind where their houses were located.

Continuous rains may have caused the landslide, just as the weather bureau warned on Tuesday night.

According to Cañizares, one house made up of light materials was destroyed while the other was damaged by the landslide.

It was already past 8 p.m. when the incident was reported to the police. It was reported to the Quick Response Team of the Cebu City earlier at around 7:12 p.m., said Cañizares.

The families were already evacuated and are at the Barangay Hall of Kalunasan.

Cañizares said that no was allowed to enter or get near the area as of this posting as authorities will have to go back on, Wednesday, July 29, to examine the area thoroughly and check if the affected families could return to their homes already. /bmjo