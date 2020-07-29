Cloudy skies, rains in most parts of PH due to LPA — Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — The low pressure area east of Daet, Camarines Norte will bring cloudy skies with scattered to widespread rains and thunderstorms in Bicol Region, Mimaropa, Western Visayas, and the provinces of Aurora and Quezon on Wednesday, according to the state weather bureau.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon and Visayas will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms also due to the weather disturbance, based on the 4 a.m. weather forecast of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration.

Pagasa said the LPA was last spotted 115 kilometers east of Daet town.

“Kung titingnan ang satellite animation, nababalot na ng halos kaulapan ang buong Luzon at Visayas dulot ng LPA. Sa ngayon ay mababa pa rin ang tsansa na maging ganap na bagyo itong LPA,” Pagasa weather specialist Samuel Duran said.

(If we will look at the satellite animation, clouds cover almost all of Luzon at Visayas due to the LPA. As of now, there is still a low chance that the LPA will develop into a tropical depression.)

Mindanao will have a “good weather condition” but isolated rainshowers may still occur in the southern region due to localized thunderstorms, according to Duran.

In its weather bulletin, Pagasa also warned of possible flash floods or landslides during moderate to occasional heavy rains and during severe thunderstorms.

Forecast temperature range in key cities/areas:

Metro Manila: 24 to 31 degrees Celsius

Baguio City: 16 to 22 degrees Celsius

Laoag City: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius

Legazpi City: 24 to 29 degrees Celsius

Tagaytay City: 22 to 30 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa City: 24 to 31 degrees Celsius

Iloilo City: 24 to 29 degrees Celsius

Cebu: 24 to 29 degrees Celsius

Tacloban City: 24 to 30 degrees Celsius

Cagayan De Oro City: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius

Zamboanga City: 24 to 33 degrees Celsius

Davao City: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius