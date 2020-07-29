Cebu City recoveries hit 5,000-mark

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Over 5,000 patients in Cebu City have already recovered from the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

As of the July 28 data released by the Department of Health in Central Visayas, Cebu City logged 111 new recoveries, raising its recovery count to 5,075.

The recoveries outnumbered the 43 additional cases of the infection recorded on the same day. DOH-7 also reported five additional COVID-19 related deaths in the city on Tuesday.

Cebu City, which has a total of 8,813 confirmed COVID-19 cases, now has 3,266 active cases of the infection; 5,075 recoveries; and 472 deaths.

DOH-7, on Tuesday, also recorded more recoveries than new cases in most parts of Central Visayas. The health department logged 176 new cases and 237 additional recoveries in the region.

DOH-7 said 58 of the new cases and 90 of the new recoveries were from Cebu province.

The province now has 3,073 total confirmed cases with 1,611 active cases; 1,290 recoveries; and 172 deaths.

DOH-7 also reported 58 new cases for Mandaue City, raising its total number of cases to 1,861. However, the city reported 62 additional cases to its COVID-19 count on Tuesday. Mandaue City’s count on its reported recoveries is now at 813, higher than the figure from DOH which is only at 560.

Lapu-Lapu City, based on the DOH-7’s data, also logged 15 more cases, raising its total COVID-19 cases to 1,733.

DOH-7 also reported two new cases of COVID-19 for Bohol. The province now has 82 COVID-19 cases, with 49 recoveries, and three mortalities.

Negros Oriental, for its part, remains to have 51 active cases out of its total of 102 cases with no additional case nor recovery reported on Tuesday. / dcb