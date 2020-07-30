Lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic

The world has dealt with different economic challenges in the past, but unlike previous crises, the COVID-19 pandemic is unique in its reach and its immediate and widespread impact on various industries across the world.

COVID-19 caught nations unprepared and brought unforeseen and significant effects in all aspects of people’s lives. For the moment, the global reaction is to heed the scientific community’s advice to institute quarantine and lockdown orders to limit the person-to-person spread of the virus, which has led to abrupt shifts in how we work with the required mass remote working and complete lifestyle change.

Yet, while the current health crisis brings about uncertainties, it also imparts valuable lessons. Today, while life is at a standstill, we begin to rationalize and think about how to go on beyond the post-COVID-19 world.

In Mandaue City, beginning to take shape as the next lifestyle and cultural hub in Cebu and as a key urban landmark in Southeast Asia is Mandani Bay – the 20-hectare waterfront township development by HTLand, Inc.

The 21-tower project strategically located along the Mactan Channel announced in 2015 by the joint venture of the Gaisano-led Taft Properties and international premium developer HongKong Land, is on track of its 10 to 15-year masterplan.

Fully embracing the new normal, the Mandani Bay development is designed with a deep understanding of Cebu’s passions – adventure, culture, creativity, and water – and is poised to become the central point of social convergence and business activities in Cebu in the post-COVID-19 world.

Lesson 1: The importance of accessibility

The COVID-19 pandemic is changing society, getting us used to stay at home to do our part in “flattening the curve.” During these times, we realize the importance of investing in a living space with a prime location with access to basic needs

The Mandani Bay development is situated between the cities of Cebu, the Philippines’ oldest city and main domestic shipping port, and Mandaue, a significant center of trade and commerce in the Visayas. It is highly accessible to Mactan island, a sought-after tourist destination, and where the Mactan Cebu International Airport grounds local and international flights.

Within the enclave, the property is specially set apart by its impressive master plan – a design for residential, hotel, commercial, and office components to seamlessly blend with expansive lifestyle features and amenities. Mandani Bay offers office and hotel towers and other commercial and retail spaces for a complete township lifestyle.

Lesson 2: Importance of social interaction and entertainment

Living through the global health crisis, people have realized how much they crave human connection and entertainment as it is an inherent aspect of human society. As people are physically separated from one another, there comes lockdown fatigue caused by loneliness and social isolation.

Almost nearing completion and set to welcome its first residents, Mandani Bay Suites, Mandani Bay’s first residential enclave is composed of two towers. It situated on a large podium that houses recreational amenities and community support facilities.

Mandani Bay Quay (pronounced /kee/, like “key”), on the other hand, is the property’s second and newest enclave. It is composed of three residential towers and one office tower. The Mandani Bay Quay enclave is designed to nurture the dynamic and active lifestyle. It paves the way for pursuing an energetic life well-lived.

In an integrated township, like Mandani Bay, it gives you the promise of accessibility, convenience, and sense of community that is essential in the post-COVID future. Beyond the amenities and safe space that a township can offer, integrated living provides a sense of community that can be a comfort source.

Lesson 3: Adapting to the sudden shift to telecommute

In the current context of embracing the new normal, office workers have ditched daily commutes to work. The office’s concept has moved to one’s dining room tables, couches, and beds in their own homes as most employees are forced to continue their business operations online and at home to survive.

Mandani Bay’s newest residential tower, Mandani Bay Quay Tower 3, offers fully furnished studio and one-bedroom units designed by international design firm Ptang Studio Limited. The Mandani Bay Quay Tower 3 offers the development’s first fully-furnished units that allow for personalization and provides more room for flexibility, like adding a dedicated home office.

Within the Mandani Bay complex is One Mandani Bay – a 30-story office tower that will embrace an ecologically-responsive design and will showcase energy-efficient features and amenities. A “Grade A” office building designed for globally competitive businesses, office spaces at One Mandani Bay can be fully optimized for productivity.

Lesson 4: Being financially prepared

The global health and economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic left many businesses with no choice but to fold due to the possibility of a prolonged economic recession. With the massive increase in unemployment and job losses, the majority of people are now realizing that their financial situation is becoming more precarious over time.

To be financially prepared means having enough savings and a healthy portfolio of investments enough to sustain one’s lifestyle despite economic challenges and entails making your money work for you.

Among the favorite investment options of Cebuanos is real estate. As an investment, real estate proves to be profitable in the long run, and evident in data gathered in 2012, the real estate sector was hailed as the fastest growing industry in Cebu.

As a growing business, cultural, and tourism hub in the region, Cebu offers high rental income potential for investors of the carefully master-planned development of Mandani Bay. Since the project was launched, unit owners have already enjoyed a 10% annual increase in the valuation of their properties.

Lesson 5: Resilience of the Cebuano community

As we ponder the unknown and wonder how life will be after the pandemic, we now have an opportunity to rediscover the fundamental values of humanity to safeguard the future. We note the challenges and lessons brought to us by the health crisis, rebuild, and create a better community hereafter.

The Cebuano is resilient. In March 2021, a significant celebration for Cebu is the 500th year celebration of the island’s discovery by Ferdinand Magellan. The event culminated in the Battle of Mactan wherein the natives stood against the foreign invaders lead by Datu Lapu-Lapu. This discovery is historically significant because it is the first time a person circumnavigated the entire globe.

Five hundred years later, Sugbo developed from its humble island-living history into one of the booming economic cities in Asia that we know as Cebu today.

The Mandani Bay community is truly a reflection of the Cebuano.It is designed with passion inspired by the Cebuano, and it is what Mandani Bay’s story stands for – TO LIVE YOUR PASSION.

