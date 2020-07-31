Oslob to start accepting tourists by Aug. 1

Oslob, Cebu –The local government of Oslob in southern Cebu will start accepting tourists by Saturday, August 1, 2020.

Oslob Mayor Jun Tumulak made this announcement during the Capitol’s ceremonial reopening of the province’s tourism industry, which was held at the town’s Barangay Tan-awan on Friday, July 31, 2020.

“Sugod ugma, magdawat na ang atong lungsod ug mga turista,” Tumulak said.

(Starting tomorrow, our municipality will accept tourists.)

Barangay Tan-awan in Oslob town is known for its whale-shark watching activities, and it served as the first leg of the Capitol’s tourism relaunching event led by Governor Gwendolyn Garcia.

Cebu province remains under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ), allowing tourism activities to resume.

Tumulak, however, advised all those who wish to visit Oslob town for leisure and tourism purposes should first register to the Capitol’s online booking portal.

The portal will enable the provincial government to monitor the number of guests per town or per tourism site.

Oslob is a fourth class municipality located more than 110 kilometers southeast of the capital Cebu City.

The Commission on Audit (COA) reported that Oslob earned around P132 million from tourism enterprises, particularly whale-shark watching activities which was recently tagged as he town’s ‘economic driver’. /bmjo