PDEA-7 declares 71 barangays in NegOr drug-free

CEBU CITY, Philippines — There are now 71 out of the 557 barangays in Negros Oriental declared as drug-free by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7).

PDEA-7 also said that 459 barangays (villages) are considered drug affected, 290 slightly affected, 162 moderately affected, and seven barangays considered as seriously affected.

The list of barangays, however, wasn’t available as of this posting.

The drug free barangays are those that no longer have reports of any presence of drug personalities and drug dens.

According to PDEA-7 spokesperson Lea Albiar, seriously affected barangays are those that have reported presence of drug users, pushers, drug den, marijuana plantation, cultivators, and other illegal activities.

Moderately affected barangays are those with drug pushers and users while slightly affected barangays are those fewer reported pushers or users.

Albiar said that the Barangay Drug Clearing Program will be able to push through and will be able to clear more barangays, especially with the help of the community.

“We are positive that the Barangay Drug Clearing Program will gain traction in the region as it is getting stronger support from the communities as we hope that they get a better appreciation of the program through the trainings and seminars that we conduct together with the other members of the Regional Oversight Committee: DILG, PNP, and DOH,” reads a message of Albiar sent to CDN Digital.

ALbiar said that PDEA-7 continues to conduct seminar and validation of other barangays aplying for a drug free clearance in Cebu and Bohol. /bmjo

Read: Eight arrested as PDEA-7 dismantles drug den in Basak San Nicolas