Eight arrested as PDEA-7 dismantles drug den in Basak San Nicolas

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Eight were arrested when agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) conducted a buy bust operation in a drug den in Barangay Basak San Nicolas here on Wednesday, evening, July 15, 2020.

Among those arrested was the target of the operation and drug den maintainer identified as Ulysses Tradio, 50; his live-in partner Roselyn Roda, 39; and his son John T. Tradio, 21.

The five others who were arrested were believed to be visitors of the drug den. They are Jay-ar A. Trasmonte, 25; Sammy B. Dela Peña, 37; Jade T. Desoyo, 49; James C. Pacres, 22; and Lemuel Aldave y Alcover, 40.

Items seized from the dismantled drug den were 34 packs of suspected illegal drugs which weighed an estimated 17 grams, which has a market value of P115, 600.

Drug paraphernalia and drug money were also confiscated at the scene.

A case for violation of RA 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 will be filed against those arrested. The suspects are currently detained at the PDEA-7 facility in Sudlon, Lahug pending the filing of charges. /bmjo