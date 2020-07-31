PRO-7 ready to secure Ecleo if he gets transported back in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) will be on full security force once they get notified that Ruben Ecleo Jr. will be transported back in Cebu after his arrest in Pampanga.

Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro, PRO-7 director, told reporters in a phone conference this Friday, July 31, 2020, that they were only waiting for the directive of the national headquarters regarding the case of Ecleo.

The legal process of arresting a person through a warrant of arrest is to return the person to the original place where the warrant has been issued.

“The 7th Judicial Region of branch 10 will be the proper venue for the return of the warrant… I’ll just wait for their coordination. We are very much ready to help them when they are here,” said Ferro.

According to Ferro, since the case of Ecleo is high profile, the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team together with the intelligence group will definitely be assigned for security once there is an order.

Ecleo was convicted in the murder of his wife Alona Bacolod, in 2012, or 10 years after the crime was committed in 2002. Aside from the murder case, Ecleo was also convicted in 2006 by the Sandiganbayan for three counts of graft and corruption for illegal construction./dbs