PH COVID-19 tally breaches 90K mark as DOH records 4,063 new cases

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines closed the month of July with over 90,000 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases after the Department of Health (DOH) logged a new all-time high of 4,063 additional cases.

DOH said there are now 93,354 COVID-19 cases in the country, of which 26,153 are considered active.

The DOH also recorded 165 new recoveries to bring the total number to 65,178 while death toll is now at 2,023 after 40 patients succumbed to the disease.

The coronavirus disease outbreak first emerged in Wuhan City, Hubei province of China in late December last year.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough for most people. However, older adults and people with underlying health issues may experience more serious illnesses including pneumonia and death.

CFC