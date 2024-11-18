Cesafi: UV Baby Lancers rout Benedicto College Baby Cheetahs

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers delivered another offensive masterclass, recording their fourth 100-point game of the season with a commanding 125-67 victory over the Benedicto College Baby Cheetahs in the ongoing Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Season 24 High School Basketball Tournament on Sunday, November 17, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The resounding win propelled the Baby Lancers to an 8-2 record, putting them at the No. 3 spot in the standings. They now trail the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles, who hold an 8-1 slate and sit at No. 2.

With one game remaining in the elimination round, UV remains in contention for a twice-to-beat advantage in the Final Four.

READ MORE:

UP Cebu finishes Cesafi season strong with 63-54 win over USC

UCLM tops CESAFI high school badminton with 4 titles

UAAP: UP shuts down FEU’s Final Four bid, ends slump

To claim the coveted No. 2 spot, the Baby Lancers must defeat the CRMC Baby Mustangs in their final game on November 23 and hope the Magis Eagles falter in their two remaining matches against the DBTC Greywolves on Tuesday, November 19, and the USPF Baby Panthers on November 23.

In the other high school game, the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons routed the USPF Baby Panthers, 58-35, tying their record with the University of Cebu (UC) Baby Webmasters at 7-3.

This sets up a pivotal showdown between the Dragons and Webmasters on November 26, with the winner clinching the final spot in the Final Four.

Dominant win

UV’s dominance was on full display against the Baby Cheetahs, with six players scoring in double figures. Sharpshooter Christophelcian Abellana led the charge, posting 21 points on an efficient 8-of-11 shooting, including 5-of-7 from beyond the arc, along with two rebounds and five steals.

John Dela Torre and Jhunrel Dagatan contributed 14 points each, while Kent Clark Castro added 13.

Dirk Callora recorded a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds, and team captain Kenneth Cole rounded out the scoring barrage with 11 points.

UV built their largest lead of the game at 67 points, 118-51, in the fourth quarter, leaving no doubt about their supremacy.

The Baby Cheetahs, in their debut season, ended their campaign with a 1-10 record. Adrian Molero led Benedicto College with 15 points, while Cruzdel Tonacao and John Joseph Salvador added 13 and 12 points, respectively.

Dragons slay Baby Panthers

The CEC Dragons kept their postseason hopes alive and kicking with a crucial win against the Baby Panthers.

Mark Justine Parilla spearheaded the victory with a 12-point outing, paired with eight rebounds and two steals. Joaqui Larrazabal and Lybron James Lamo chipped in nine points each as the Dragons surged to a 29-point lead, 58-29, in the fourth quarter.

The Baby Panthers struggled offensively, with no player scoring in double figures. Fritz Gonzales led USPF with eight points as the team continues to slide in the standings.

Final Four picture

With the elimination round nearing its conclusion, the race for the Final Four is heating up. The Baby Lancers are still in the hunt for a twice-to-beat advantage, while the Dragons and Webmasters prepare for a winner-takes-all clash.

The coming games will determine who gains the upper hand as Cesafi Season 24 approaches its pivotal phase.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP