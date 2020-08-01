74 violators nabbed on 1st day of Cebu City’s GCQ

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Abellana Police Station were able to arrest a total of 74 individuals who violated the general community quarantine (GCQ) protocols on the first day of Cebu City’s downgraded status.

Police Major Elisandro Quijano, station commander of Abellana Police Station, said that the individuals were arrested during the patrols of his men around barangays Sambag 1 and 2, Kamputhaw, Cogon Ramos, Santa Cruz and Capitol Site, starting at around 8 a.m. this Saturday, August 1, 2020.

There were 27 persons arrest from Barangay Sambag 1 and 26 from Sambag 2. Twelve others were arrested from Cogon Ramos, four from Capitol Site, three from Kamputhaw and two from Santa Cruz.

According to Quijano, most of those arrested did not have quarantine passes or went out not on the scheduled day they were allowed to.

Quijano said they no longer gave warnings to the public as they had been constantly reminded during their patrols about the protocols.

“Kung makita namo nagviolate amoang arrest na deretso. Dugay naman mi nagsige warning,” said Quijano.

(If we see them violating, we arrest them immediately. We have long been giving them warning.)

With this many arrest, Quijano said he was hoping the residents would be more aware that despite the downgrade of the status, they still would have to follow the guidelines which would include the requirement of quarantine passes when going out, wearing of face masks and observing social distancing.

All the 74 persons arrested were already turned over to the Prevention, Restoration, Order, Beautification and Enhancement (PROBE) at the Plaza Independencia./dbs