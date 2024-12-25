BE Resort Mactan welcomes the holiday, glowing with gratitude

It was a night wrapped in warmth, joy, and the unmistakable spark of the holiday spirit. Last November 29, 2024, BE Resort Mactan hosted its much-anticipated Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony.

I hope that in the season of giving, we can also find things to be grateful for. ENRIK BENEDICTO Head of Digital Marketing BE Group

This heartfelt tradition continues to bring guests, staff, and the local community together to celebrate the season’s magic and reflect on the many moments of gratitude that shape our stories.

A Spark of Gratitude in Every Detail

This year’s theme, “BE the Spark: Glow with Gratitude,” was a powerful narrative woven into every element of the evening. The centerpiece of the event, the BE Christmas tree, was no ordinary holiday display.

Each ornament told a story—used slippers transformed into intricate decorations representing the kindness and care extended to every guest, one step at a time. Empty water bottles, shimmering in the tree’s glow, symbolized shared dreams and aspirations, reimagined into something meaningful.

And then there was the foundation—the elegant bamboo. It was a tribute to resilience and local craftsmanship. Echoing the Bisaya weaving tradition, the bamboo stood as a metaphor for the strong bonds and thoughtful attention woven into every moment shared at BE Resort.

Together, these elements embodied the collective gratitude for the trust and memories built with every guest who crossed the resort’s doors.

A Community of Shared Joy

The lighting ceremony itself was a spectacle to behold. Families, tourists, and locals gathered with wide smiles and glowing anticipation as the tree came alive, radiating golden hues that danced against the night sky. It wasn’t just the tree that illuminated the grounds—the warmth between people, the shared laughter, and the electric buzz of camaraderie.

Reflecting on the experience, Enrik Benedicto, BE Resort Mactan’s Head of Digital Marketing, shared heartfelt insight into the connections fostered through the resort.

“Looking back, what really made me enjoy being here was seeing how nice every level working together was and the sense of camaraderie gained from being a member of BE Resort. I’m really grateful for that experience, and I hope that in the season of giving, we can also find things to be grateful for.”

A Season to Celebrate, a Year to Remember

While the tree lighting marked the start of the holiday season, it also symbolized BE Resort’s commitment to sustainability, creativity, and heartfelt service. From the bottom of their hearts, the BE team thanked every guest for being part of the resort’s ongoing story. Each stay, each memory, and each shared moment has added to the enduring tapestry of connection the resort proudly fosters.

As the final sparkles of the evening faded into the stars, one thing was certain—this wasn’t just a celebration of the holidays. It was a celebration of people, gratitude, and meaningful connections that outshone even the brightest decorations. This year, share your holidays with BE Resort Mactan. For more information and bookings, visit www.beresortmactan.com.