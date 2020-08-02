Mandaue logs 27 cases, 2 recoveries on August 1

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mandaue City’s count of active coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases is now at 763 as the city logs on Saturday, August 1, 27 additional infections and two new recoveries.

The city’s Public Information Office said the new cases are from Barangays Looc – 4, Alang-alang – 4, Subangdaku – 3, Casuntingan – 3, Pagsabungan – 2, Tabok – 2, Banilad – 2, Opao – 1, Cabancalan – 1, Jagobiao – 1, Bakilid – 1, Tawason – 1, Labogon – 1, and Paknaan – 1.

“DRRM personnel are set to decontaminate the areas involved. Tracing of the patients’ contacts are also being done as of writing,” the PIO said in its advisory posted on Saturday evening.

The new cases raise the total count of COVID-19 infections in the city to 1,861.

The new recoveries, meanwhile are patients MC1186 from Barangay Looc and MC1189 from Barangay Tingub. The additional recoveries raise the recovery count in the city to 1,016.

As of August 1, the city has also reported a total of 82 deaths with no additional death logged for the date. The city’s COVID-19-related death count has leaped from 50 to 82 last Thursday, July 30.

The PIO explained that the increase in cases does not reflect an overnight hike but a result of the consolidation of COVID-19-related deaths as the city only officially logs the death upon validation through the availability of a death certificate. / dcb