Pagasa: Expect wet, rainy Sunday nationwide

MANILA, Philippines — Luzon and Western Visayas folk can expect a wet and rainy Sunday due to the southwest monsoon or “habagat’, the state weather bureau said.

In its 4 a.m. live weather update, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that the “habagat” is being enhanced by Tropical Storm Dindo, which is currently within the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR), and Tropical Storm Sinlaku which is outside of the Philippine landmass.

“So itong dalawang bagyong ito ang humahatak dito sa ating habagat na halos nagbibigay ng pagulan sa buong Luzon at kanlurang bahagi ng Kabisayaan,” weather specialist Samuel Duran said in the live weather update.

(So these two weather disturbances are enhancing our southwest monsoon and will trigger rains in Luzon and Western Visayas.)

The rest of the country, meanwhile, will have cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the easterlies.

Based on Pagasa’s monitoring, “Dindo” was last spotted at 425 kilometers east-northeast of Basco, Batanes.

“Dindo” packs maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center, and gustiness of up to 80 kph.

The tropical storm was also spotted moving west-northwest at 20 kph.

Duran said that “Dindo” is expected to exit PAR by Monday morning, and may intensify into a severe tropical storm within the next 24 hours.