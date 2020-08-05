Female HVT nabbed in Consolacion buy-bust

CEBU CITY, Philippines—A female high-value target (HVT) was nabbed by police on Tuesday afternoon, August 4, 2020, in Sitio Libo, Barangay Tayud, Consolacion town, northern Cebu.

The female HVT was caught during a drug buy-bust operation conducted by operatives from the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO), in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7).

The suspect was identified as Maria Catherin Serut, alias, “Eda”, 37, jobless, and a resident of the village where she was caught.

According to the police report, the suspect has been known for disposing illegal drugs around their area. Authorities were able to confiscate six pieces of medium-sized packs of suspected illegal drugs weighing an estimated 50 grams, or worth around P340,000.00.

Operatives placed the suspect under surveillance for weeks before pushing through with the buy-bust operation.

The suspect, who is now temporarily detained at the Consolacion Police Station Custodial Facility, will be facing charges in violation of Section 5 and 11 Article II of RA 9165 or the possession and selling of illegal drugs. /bmjo