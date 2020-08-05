Cultivators of marijuana plants in Toledo City elude arrest

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The cultivators of a marijuana plantation in Toledo City were able to elude arrest when police arrived for an operation on Tuesday, August 4, 2020.

Police were able to uproot 10,150 stalks of fully grown marijuana plants at the area in Sitio Boyo in Barangay Captain Claudio. These stalks have a market value of P4,060,000.00.

The operation was conducted by the first Provincial Mobile Force Company (PMFC), Provincial Intelligence Unit (PIU) of the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO), and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7).

The suspected cultivators who were able to elude arrest were identified as Jun Laña Aliser and Gabriel Laña Aliser, siblings who were in their mid-30s.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Randy Korret, Provincial Intelligence Branch (PIB) chief of CPPO, told CDN Digital that they conducted a month-long investigation of the area.

“One month because of how secluded the area is. There’s no signal in the location and we have to rely on our informant and we have to study the motion of our operations before conducting it. Unfortunately, the suspects were able to escape before we can get to them,” he said.

Police are still conducting follow up operations for the two suspects who still remain at large as of this posting.

Charges of violation of section 16 Article II of RA 9165 or the Cultivation or Culture of Plants Classified as Dangerous Drugs or are Sources Thereofis being prepared for filing at the prosecutor’s office.

The uprooted marijuana stalks were destroyed in the area during the operation since the site of the operation is a five-hour walk from the main road.

Only three out of the 10,150 stalks were bought to the forensics office of PDEA-7 in Sudlon, Lahug, to be examined. /bmjo