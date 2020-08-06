Active COVID-19 cases in Talisay City down to 87

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The active cases of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Talisay City has dropped to below 100 with only 87 cases left from the 763 confirmed cases.

The Talisay City Public Information Office, in a late-night post on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, reported that the city recorded an additional 23 recoveries.

The city also recorded six more COVID-19 cases from Barangays Poblacion, San Isidro, Tapul, Maghaway, Biasong, and Linao.

Two of the new cases, a 26-year-old male from Tapul and a 34-year-old male from Linao, were asymptomatic and were only swabbed due to company protocol.

Two other cases, a 31-year-old male from Poblacion and a 57-year-old female from Maghaway, were swabbed for being exposed to a positive case.

The rest of the cases were swabbed due to influenza-like symptoms.

The most number of active cases are in Barangay Bulacao with 12 cases followed by Barangay Cansojong with 8 cases.

Two deaths were recorded, raising the death toll to 77.

Just recently, Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu, the IATF overseer for the Visayas, said three local government units (LGUs) , including Talisay City, are “heading towards the direction” of being downgraded to a modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) due to the decreasing number of active cases.

The two others are Consolacion and Minglanilla. /bmjo

