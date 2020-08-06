Active COVID-19 cases in Talisay City down to 87
CEBU CITY, Philippines — The active cases of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Talisay City has dropped to below 100 with only 87 cases left from the 763 confirmed cases.
The Talisay City Public Information Office, in a late-night post on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, reported that the city recorded an additional 23 recoveries.
The city also recorded six more COVID-19 cases from Barangays Poblacion, San Isidro, Tapul, Maghaway, Biasong, and Linao.
Two of the new cases, a 26-year-old male from Tapul and a 34-year-old male from Linao, were asymptomatic and were only swabbed due to company protocol.
Two other cases, a 31-year-old male from Poblacion and a 57-year-old female from Maghaway, were swabbed for being exposed to a positive case.
The rest of the cases were swabbed due to influenza-like symptoms.
The most number of active cases are in Barangay Bulacao with 12 cases followed by Barangay Cansojong with 8 cases.
Two deaths were recorded, raising the death toll to 77.
Just recently, Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu, the IATF overseer for the Visayas, said three local government units (LGUs) , including Talisay City, are “heading towards the direction” of being downgraded to a modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) due to the decreasing number of active cases.
The two others are Consolacion and Minglanilla. /bmjo
Read: Talisay, Consolacion, Minglanilla heading to MGCQ — Cimatu
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.