No new COVID-19 case reported in Talisay City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — For the first time in two months, Talisay City recorded no new case of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

According to the latest report (as of August 5, 2020) posted at the Talisay City Public Information Office on Thursday night, August 6, 2020, there are no new cases of COVID-19 in the city. Good news is that and the city did record 2 new recoveries.

This means that there are only 85 active cases remaining in the city from its total of 763 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

The city also now has 601 recoveries or a recovery rate of 78.8 percent, a major rise from its recovery rate in May 2020, which hovered around 30 percent.

The death toll remains at 77 for a death rate of 10.1 percent, a major drop from its death rate in May, which was about 17 percent.

The last time the city recorded no new cases was also in May 2020.

As of August 6, 2020, only 18 out of the 22 barangays have active cases, most of them in Barangay Bulacao, which has 12 cases.

Barangays Candulawan, Manipis, Tangke, and Jaclupan have no active cases left. /bmjo

