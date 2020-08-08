A date with dinos at the Mountain Wing

Who would have thought that our return to mall dining would get a fun twist? It’s a date with dinosaurs when you dine in at the designated dining area at the Mountain Wing Atrium of SM Seaside City Cebu.

As dine-in activities resume inside the malls, SM Seaside City Cebu provides a designated dining area where you can enjoy your food safely and have fun. Order from your favorite restaurant or cafe and savour your favorite meals and treats with your family and friends as you get a glimpse of life-sized ancient reptiles from eons past.

Its your chance to see the king of the dinosaurs, the T-Rex, up close and other top predators such as the Velociraptor and the Spinosaurus. Or be enthralled by the majestic Brontosaurus with its long graceful stature. Kids will surely enjoy the prehistoric charm of a baby Triceratops, a herbivore with menacing horns.

The designated dining area is not only Instagrammable but, more importantly, is compliant with safety health protocols for social distancing consistent with SM Malls campaign for safe malling practices in the new normal.

If you can’t go to the mall, you may still order your essentials via SM Seaside City Cebu’s Virtual Mall. Check this link: tiny.cc/SMSeasideVirtualMall to scan through available stores and Your City Shopper services!