Buying, selling of COVID-19 convalescent plasma is illegal, DOH warns

MANILA, Philippines — Buying plasma from COVID-19 survivors and selling it is illegal, The Department of Health (DOH) warned on Saturday.

According to a DOH statement, there is no evidence yet to show that the plasma is effective against SARS-COV2, which that causes the respiratory disease.

“Studies have shown that it could pose serious risks to patients, who may contract transfusion-transmissible infections (TTIs) such as HIV, hepatitis, and malaria,” the DOH said.

DOH added that, under the National Blood Service Act of 1994, all blood and blood products should be collected from volunteer blood donors only.

The law also prohibits payment for blood donations.

Earlier, the DOH had received reports that families of COVID-19 patients that some people had been buying plasma from recovered patients, fixers, and hospital staff.

“There are also other reports that some intentionally infect themselves so that their plasma can be donated after recovery for which they are promised remuneration,” the DOH said.

“DOH is calling on the aid of hospital chiefs to check their own staff if they engage in this practice and LGUs to investigate the trade of convalescent plasma outside the realm of authorized health facilities. Likewise, DOH is appealing to relatives of patients to stop dealing with fixers operating inside and outside the hospital,” the statement said.