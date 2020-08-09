Liloan logs 1 death, 4 new cases on Aug. 8

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – An elected official, who did not show traces of the infection during his first swab test, was the latest fatality of the coronavirus disease in Liloan town in northern Cebu.

The official died on Friday, August 7, while admitted to a private hospital in Mandaue City.

His death increased to 19 the town’s COVID-related fatalities as of Saturday, August 8, according to data from Liloan’s COVID-19 Operations Center.

Liloan also logged four new cases of the infection and one recovery on the same day, bringing its active cases to 44 while its recoveries now total to 172.

Latest COVID fatality

In an advisory, the municipal government of Liloan said that their latest COVID-19 fatality also has hypertension and diabetes. He started to experience body malaise, fever, and cough on July 11. He sought the help of the Liloan COVID-19 Operations Center and was scheduled for a swab test two days later at the town’s Rural Health Unit.

While his test results showed that he was free of the infection, the official continued to manifest symptoms of the virus and complained of breathing difficulty, the reason why he was admitted to a private hospital in Mandaue City. It was during his second test, the result of which was released on July 21, that doctors confirmed his infection.

The official eventually died on August 7 while on dialysis.

“With deep sadness, Mayor Christina Frasco and Congressman Duke Frasco extend their heartfelt sympathies to the family. The Municipality of Liloan has lost a noble public servant and all Liloanons are asked to join the entire LGU in prayer as we honor his memory and the life he has lived in service to the people of Liloan,” the town’s advisory reads.

New Cases

Liloan town’s four new cases of the infection consist of two government workers who reside in Barangays Catarman and Cotcot, a beverage company employee from Barangay Tayud, and a sari-sari store owner from San Vicente.

The patients from Cotcot and San Vicente remain admitted to a hospital and are now in stable conditions.

The beverage company employee, on the other hand, got his infection from a workmate. He was made to undergo a swab test as an employment requirement.

“The Liloan Covid-19 Operations Center is doing the contact tracing of all persons who had direct contact or were exposed to the confirmed cases,” said the town’s advisory.