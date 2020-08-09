Mandaue’s active cases down to 626

Cebu City, Philippines — The number of active cases in Mandaue City continues to drop on the first eight days of August, leaving as of Saturday, an active case count of 626 out of its 1,946 confirmed cases.

On Saturday, the Mandaue City government reported that an additional 77 patients who recovered from the coronavirus disease. This increased the city’s recovery count to 1,238.

The new recoveries are from Barangays Looc – 11, Tipolo – 9, Cabancalan – 8, Banilad – 7, Cambaro – 6, Bakilid – 5, Maguikay – 4, Umapad – 4, Subangdaku – 3, Labogon – 3, Basak – 2, Canduman – 2, Centro – 2, Guizo – 2, Tabok – 2, Alang-alang – 1, Casili – 1, Cubacub – 1, Ibabao-Estancia – 1, Mantuyong – 1, Opao – 1, and Tawason – 1.

The city, however, also logged 19 additional COVID-19 cases on Saturday. The new cases are from Barangays Cabancalan – 4, Guizo – 3, Jagobiao – 2, Cubacub – 2, Tipolo – 1, Centro – 1, Cambaro – 1, Labogon – 1, Canduman – 1, Tingub – 1, Subangdaku – 1, and Paknaan – 1.

According to the city’s Public Information Office (PIO), personnel from the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office are set to conduct decontamination on areas where the new cases are from.

“Tracing of the patients’ contacts are also being done as of writing,” the PIO said in an update posted past 11 p.m. on Saturday.

The COVID-19 deaths in the city remained at 82, with no additional mortalities reported since July 30. / dcb