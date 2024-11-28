Pa ‘stabs’ neighbor who smack son’s head in Cordova

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Rage led a man to stab another man whom he accused of smacking his child on the head in Purok San Lorenzo, Brgy. Buagsong, Cordova town on Wednesday, November 27, 2024, at around 5:30 p.m.

The victim was identified as June Reymart Tabo-Tabo, with a live-in partner, and a resident of the said place.

Meanwhile, the suspect was one Marlon Entero, 30 years old, married, and a neighbor of the victim.

According to Police Staff Sergeant Ritchie Abao, investigator of Cordova Police Station, the victim got angry and hit the head of Entero’s son. The child allegedly brushed on him with his feces.

“Ang bata nalibang kuno, unya gitrapohan siya ug tae (The child pooped then wiped his feces on the victim),” Abao said.

The child eventually informed his father about the incident which resulted in a confrontation between the suspect and the victim.

Then suddenly, the suspect went inside their rented room.

However, the victim together with the father of his live-in partner, followed the suspect. Tabo-Tabo reportedly hit Entero but the suspect was able to grab a kitchen knife and stab the victim twice on his chest and back.

Abao said that the victim was in stable condition and is about to be discharged from the hospital.

Meanwhile, Entero voluntarily surrendered to the police.

The police are now preparing the filing of frustrated homicide charges against the suspect./mme

