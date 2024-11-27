CIT-U grad among topnotchers in Nov. 2024 ChemEng licensure exam

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A graduate of a Cebu-based university was among the topnotchers of the November 2024 Chemical Engineers Licensure Examination.

Endrek Bernante Delos Santos of the Cebu Institute of Technology – University (CIT-U) bagged the 6th spot in the list of top 10 passers of the recent board exams for apsiring chemical engineers.

Delos Santos scored a rating of 89.40 percent.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) released the results of the November 2024 Chemical Engineers Licensure Examination on Tuesday, November 26.

Kenn Rovikk Estacio Logdat of the University of the Philippines Diliman bested all examinees after scoring a 90.90 percent, securing the top spot.

Jeremie John Perigo Venteroso of the University of Mindanao in Davao City and Marc Dylan Malinao Lipit of the De La Salle University in Manila landed on the 2nd and 3rd spot.

The other topnotchers were the following.

Tommie Daniel De Vera Cruz (De La Salle University in Manila) at 4th; Ronald Guanlao Libago Jr. (University of Santo Tomas) at 5th; Aeron Villegas Estrada (De La Salle University in Manila) at 7th; Mark Angel Paguel Permato (Saint Louis University) at 8th; Hannah Zchannelle De Guzman Cullamco (Technological-Institute of the Philippines-Manila) at 9th; and Bobby Gante Maravilla Jr. (University of Saint La Salle) at 10th.

According to PRC, 951 examinees took the exams which were held in the cities of Manila, Baguio, Cagayan De Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, Lucena and Rosales, from November 20 to November 22.

Of this number, 688 passed, translating to a 72.34 percent passing rate.

