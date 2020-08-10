Active cases in Region 7 down to 4,597

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The number of active cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Central Visayas continues to decrease as more recoveries and lesser newly infected patients are being reported.

The latest COVID-19 case bulletin from the Department of Health here (DOH-7) showed that the region logged 110 recoveries on Sunday, August 9, 2020, which is more than the number of new cases, which was at 97.

DOH-7 said laboratories in the region accredited to carry out COVID-19 tests processed 1,980 swab samples on Sunday.

Their data also showed that on Sunday, only two COVID-19-related deaths were recorded, and all came from Consolacion town in Cebu province.

These developments brought the total number of documented coronavirus cases in Central Visayas to 17,262 with 11,660 recoveries, and 1,005 mortalities.

Active cases, which pertain to patients who are still infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, stand at 4,597 as of Sunday, August 9. It was a slight drop compared to the figures posted on Saturday, August 8 that stood at 4,602.

Cebu City

Cebu City, tagged as the epicenter of the coronavirus transmission in Central Visayas, recorded another low in terms of the new cases on Sunday.

The regional health office reported only 26 new COVID-19 cases in the city. Its total confirmed cases have reached 9,215 but around 74.7 percent of this number, or 6,682 out of the 9,215, have already recovered.

No new deaths related to the disease were reported on Sunday, which meant that its toll still stood at 603. This translates to a case fatality rate of 6.54 percent.

Most parts in Central Visayas have been placed under a modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) except for the cities of Cebu, Mandaue, Lapu-Lapu, Talisay, and the towns of Consolacion and Minglanilla, which are under a stricter GCQ. /bmjo

READ MORE: Cebu City downgraded to GCQ