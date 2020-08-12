SRP for face shields out within the week — DOH

MANILA, Philippines — Amid the increasing demand for face shields due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Department of Health (DOH) said Wednesday, August 12, 2020, the suggested retail price (SRP) for the protective equipment will likely be approved within the week.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the DOH has conducted a survey to get the price ranges for face shields.

According to Vergere, the recommended SRP for face shields has already been submitted to Health Secretary Francisco Duque III for approval. However, she did not disclose the exact SRP.

Read: DOTr requires wearing of face shields in all PUVs starting Aug. 15

“We were able to finalize recommendations yesterday and we have already submitted to the Office of the Secretary itong SRP na recommendation natin based on this local survey,” Vergeire said in an online media forum.

“We will be submitting na rin immediately ‘yan sa DTI (Department of Trade and Industry) para pag-aaralan din nila. Within the week siguro lalabas ang SRP ng faceshields,” the Health official added.

Transport authorities earlier required drivers, conductors, and passengers of public utility vehicles (PUVs) nationwide to wear face shields starting August 15.

However, the DOH clarified that wearing face shields — aside from the mandatory face masks — in other public areas is not yet being required.