DOH: PH clinical trial for Japan’s antiviral drug Avigan to run for 9 months

MANILA, Philippines — Clinical trials in the country for Japan’s antiviral drug Avigan will run for nine months to determine whether it can be used as a COVID-19 treatment.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire on Wednesday said four hospitals have so far been identified as sites for the clinical trials. These are Philippine General Hospital, Sta. Ana Hospital, Dr. Jose M. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital, and Quirino Memorial Medical Center.

“Medicines are provided already, they have provided us with doses for 100 patients. This project will run for nine months,” Vergeire told reporters in an online media forum.

Avigan, which is used to treat influenza in Japan, will be administered to 100 COVID-19 patients during the clinical trial period.

The trial, according to Vergeire, started on Monday, August 10.

Earlier, the government set aside at least P18 million for the Avigan trials.

Avigan reportedly yielded positive results in treating COVID-19 patients in China, especially those with mild symptoms.

