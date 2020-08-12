Bello: Starting Aug 15, workers must wear face shields and face masks

MANILA, Philippines — Beginning Saturday, August 15, employees are required to wear face shields aside from face masks as the government raises health protocols to battle the further spread of COVID-19 in the country.

Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Secretary Silvestre Bello III announced this Wednesday, on the sidelines of the Rizal Province Code Team event where Bello said the new guideline was agreed upon by members of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-MEID).

“’Yung precaution po na starting Aug. 15, maliban sa face mask, kailangan ng face shield,” Bello said.

“Para kasi ‘yung contamination, hindi lang naman limited sa ilong eh, pwede rin sa mata,” he added, as he justifies the mandatory use of face shields among workers.

(Because the contamination, it’s not just limited in the nose, it can also penetrate the eyes.)

The DOLE chief also said the IATF has proposed that employers must shoulder the expenses for the purchase of face shields.

“Ang proposal ng IATF is the employer. Tutal one time lang naman eh. Minsan ka lang naman bibili at ‘di naman masyadong mabigat,” Bello told reporters.

(You only have to buy it for one time, and it won’t cost much.)

Employees who will not comply with the new guidelines will face penalties, according to Bello, while employers will be meted with administrative sanctions if found not enforcing the new health protocol.

The Department of Transportation first required the wearing of face shields and face masks among commuters, pointing out that face shields serve as added layer of protection against COVID-19 transmission.

The transportation agency issued a memorandum for such an order, which is set to take effect also on August 15.