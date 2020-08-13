Lockdowns lifted in six areas in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Residents of six sitios or areas in Cebu City can now breathe a sigh of relief as they are now lifted out of the granular lockdown.

The Regional Inter-Agency Task Force-7 (RIATF-7) has concurred with the request of the Cebu City government to release the sitios in five barangays, which were the first areas to be placed under granular lockdown on June 27, 2020.

These areas include Sitio Eyha in Barangay Guadalupe, Balaga Drive to Sitio Cekalco in Barangay Labangon, Tuada Compound in Barangay Tisa, Sitio San Isidro and Abellanosa Compound in Barangay Quiot, and C. Mina Extension in Barangay Mabolo.

RIATF-7 said they concurred with the lifting of the lockdown as the data from the Cebu City Health proved that the contact tracing for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) yielded negative results after more than a month of lockdown.

“This is also considering that the City Government of Cebu will continue Influence-Like Illness surveillance and enjoin the barangay officials to strictly implement health protocols in the areas,” said Lawyer Ian Kenneth Lucero.

“We will furnish copies of the resolution to the National IATF-MEID, to Mayor Edgardo Labella, Police Colonel Josefino D. Ligan, and all Punong Barangay concerned within the day,” he added.

The lifting of the lockdown will follow once the order has been received by the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) and the respective barangays./dbs