Mandaue logs 16 recoveries, 2 new cases on Aug 17

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Mandaue City again logged more recoveries than new cases of the coronavirus disease this Monday, August 17.

An advisory released by the city’s Public Information Office (PIO) shows that 16 more Mandauehanons were added to the city’s recovery lists that now totals to 1, 607.

On the other hand, two new cases were added to its active cases of the infection bringing this to a total of 336 as of 6:30 p.m. on Monday.

The city’s total number of cases is now at 2, 025 while its COVID-related deaths remain at 84.

Mandaue City’s new recoveries come from Barangays Pagsabungan – 2, Basak – 2, Cambaro – 2, Banilad – 1, Canduman – 1, Casuntingan – 1, Centro – 1, Jagobiao – 1, Labogon – 1, Looc – 1, Maguikay – 1, Tabok – 1, and Tipolo -1.

The city’s new cases are female residents of H. Abellana Street in Barangay Canduman and Marian Ville in Barangay Tingub.

“DRRMO personnel are set to decontaminate the areas involved. Tracing of the patients’ contacts are also being done as of writing,” the city’s advisory reads. / dcb