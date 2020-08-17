RAFI tackles on essentials of doing business in RESTART Webinar Series Episode 5

Following its four successful episodes of the RESTART Webinar series centered on health, and stories of hope from people who have survived COVID-19 last July, the Ramon Aboitiz Foundation, Inc. (RAFI), anchored by its social mission, continues its efforts in magnifying its initiative to champion an informed and engaged online community.

For the month of August, the topics of the webinar will provide people with practical information that will help the community and various industries survive and thrive in the new normal.

COVID-19 has brought many communities, businesses at a standstill. Numerous establishments have been forced to halt their operations that has greatly affected the local economy. To bounce back from the financial hardship, many have looked into opening a small business or online selling as an alternative livelihood.

In the fifth episode, Senior Business Counselor of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) – Cebu Provincial Office, Renato Semblaseño Jr., will share his expertise on the essentials of doing business, understanding the requirements for registration, hygiene and safety protocols, and the online platforms and resources by DTI that can support these business owners to thrive in the new normal.

This episode can be streamed on August 18, 3:30 PM at the RAFI Facebook page and Youtube, and CDN Digital Facebook page.

Individuals and organizations who wish to participate in the webinar can register at the link posted on RAFI’s Facebook page.

