Ligan orders check of delivery service motorcycles to deter transport of shabu to Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines –Police will now be inspecting the packages and other items that will especially be transported by delivery service motorcycle drivers when they pass by designated checkpoints in Cebu City.

Police Colonel Josefino Ligan, chief of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said that the move is seen as a deterrence to the transport of shabu and other contraband to the city using food delivery service motorcycles.

“Not only for delivery kanang mag conduct gyud silag motor stop labi na aning motorcycles nato kay mao lagi bisan asa lang man ni sila easy access kaayo sila. We will be conducting random motor stop checkpoints gyud,” said Ligan.

(Not only for delivery motorcycles, but I want the police to flag down motorcycles for inspection because this type of transportation has easy access. We will be conducting random motor stops in checkpoints.)

Last week, police arrested a drug suspect who uses his being a food delivery service driver as a front in his illegal drugs business.

Police also confiscated P6.8 million worth of suspected shabu from the possession of Eranes Baltazar Jr., a resident of Barangay Ermita in Cebu City.

Ligan said that he already relayed his most recent instruction to the commanders of the 11 police stations in the city for immediate implementation.

The police director said it will no longer come as a surprise if criminals will take advantage of the implementation of more relaxed quarantine measures now the Cebu City is under general community quarantine (GCQ) to make sure that their business thrives. / dcb