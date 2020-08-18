outbrain

Phivolcs reports ‘weak’ steam emission from Taal Volcano

By: Christia Marie Ramos - Inquirer.net | August 18,2020 - 09:57 AM

In this Jan. 21, 2020, photo provided by the Philippines Office of Civil Defense, Taal volcano emits small amounts of ash in Batangas province, southern Philippines. The Philippine government will no longer allow people to live on the crater-studded island that’s home to the volcano. (Philippines Office of Civil Defense via AP)

MANILA, Philippines — Taal Volcano had a “weak” steam emission from the vents of the main crater rising 20 meters high in the past 24 hours, the Philippine Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported Tuesday.

In its 8 a.m. bulletin, Phivolcs also said the Taal Volcano Network has recorded five volcanic earthquakes around the volcano in the same period.

Alert Level 1 remains hoisted over Taal Volcano, meaning “sudden steam-driven or phreatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ash fall, and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas can occur and threaten areas within the Taal Volcano Island.”

Phivolcs “strongly” recommended the strict prohibition of entry into the island, Taal’s Permanent Danger Zone,  especially the vicinity of the main crater and the Daang Kastila fissure.

“Local government units are advised to continuously assess previously evacuated barangays around Taal Lake for damages and road accessibilities and to strengthen preparedness, contingency, and communication measures in case of renewed unrest,” Phivolcs said.

The agency also advised the public to observe precautions due to “ground displacement across fissures, possible ash fall, and minor earthquakes.”

Further, Phivolcs reminded civil aviation authorities to advise pilots to “avoid flying close to the volcano as airborne ash and ballistic fragments from sudden explosions and wind-remobilized ash may pose hazards to aircraft.”

“DOST-PHIVOLCS is closely monitoring Taal Volcano’s activity and any new significant development will be immediately communicated to all stakeholders,” it added.

