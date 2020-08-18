Magnitude 6.5 earthquake jolts Masbate, parts of Visayas

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A magnitude 6.5 earthquake jolted Masbate on Tuesday morning, August 18, 2020. Its epicenter was at five kilometers southwest of Cataingan town.

The quake, which was logged at 8:03 a.m., was felt at Intensity V in Masbate City and of varying intensities in Albay and the Visayas.

As of the 8: 17 a.m. earthquake bulletin issued by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), the earthquake was felt in the following areas:

Intensity IV – Mapanas, Northern Samar; City of Legazpi, Albay; Lezo, Aklan=

Intensity III – City of Iloilo

Intensity I – President Roxas, Capiz

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity V – Masbate City, Masbate

Intensity IV – Palo, Leyte; City of Iloilo; City of Roxas, Capiz; Naval, Biliran;

Intensity III – City of Bago, Negros Occidental; Malinao, Aklan; Jamindan, Capiz; Ormoc City

Intensity II – Gumaca, Quezon; City of Sipalay, Negros Occidental; Valderrama, Antique; Sipocot, Camarines Sur; Talibon, Bohol; San Francisco, Cebu; and

Intensity I – Malay, Aklan; City of Gingoog, Misamis Oriental

Damages and aftershocks may be expected from the earthquake, the Phivolcs said. / dcb