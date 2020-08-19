Gov’t OKs pillion riding without barriers for riders living in same household — Eleazar

MANILA, Philippines — The National Task Force (NTF) against COVID-19 has approved pillion riding without protective dividers if the riders are living in the same house as the government eased policies for areas under the general community quarantine implementation on Aug. 19, Wednesday.

In a statement on Tuesday, Joint Task Force commander Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said riders not living in the same household should still use the protective barrier proposed by Angkas.

The protective barrier is attached to the vest of the motorcycle driver which also looks like a backpack.

He also noted that the motorcycle driver carrying essential workers “may or may not be an APOR (authorized persons outside residence).”

He added that motorcycles must be “privately owned and not for hire.”

Helmets and face masks must also be used or else riders and passengers may face appropriate sanctions, Eleazar reminded.

For areas under modified general community quarantine, it is up to local government units to follow such guidelines for pillion riding. / ac