Choobi Choobi donates 70K face masks to frontliners

To assist front-line medical workers in the fight against the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), Choobi Choobi, a family-oriented casual dining restaurant has donated face masks to frontliners across Metro Cebu.

This donation included 70,000 surgical face masks, whose level of protection is adapted to the immediate needs of the most exposed health care personnel.

These donated masks were given to health care workers in Cebu, Lapu-Lapu and Talisay Cities, and medical workers in the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center through the help of the local government units.

Constantine “Stan” Tanchan, the owner of restaurant chain Choobi-Choobi and buffet restaurant brand Kogi-Q, said their donation was a way of expressing gratitude to all the frontliners, saying his donation was essential to the country’s COVID-19 response efforts.

As of August 16, 2020, the virus has infected 17,866 individuals in Central Visayas with 1,040 deaths and 12,806 recoveries.

Cebu City has the highest rate of coronavirus infection in Central Visayas.

With the donated face masks, Tanchan hopes that they could contribute to the immediate needs of medical frontliners, a gesture of giving back to them.

“It’s choobi choobis way of helping in the pandemic problem and choobis’ way of giving back to society which has given so much to the brand,” said Tanchan./dbs