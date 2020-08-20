Talisay City records 9 new COVID-19 cases

CEBU CITY, Philippines — After two consecutive days with no new case, Talisay City once again recorded nine cases of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in its latest update late Wednesday, August 19, 2020.

The Talisay City Public Information Office revealed in a late night post on Wednesday that the cases were recorded in Barangays Dumlog, Cansojong, Candulawan, Bulacao, and Biasong.

The three cases in Dumlog are from a family who were swabbed last August 17, 2020, after experiencing loss of sense of taste and smell.

The cases included an 8-year-old female, who is the youngest among the cases.

Two of the cases were swabbed for company protocol including that of a 30-year-old female from Barangay Cansojong and a 26-year-old female from Barangay Biasong. The case in Cansojong currently has mild symptoms of the disease.

Similarly, the case of a 53-year-old in Barangay Candulawan also developed Influenza-like symptoms.

The oldest case is that of a 75-year-old who was swabbed as per hospital protocol prior to admission for her liver problem.

Two other cases in Barangay Biasong contracted the virus after being exposed to a previous case.

The active cases in Talisay City is at 32 while the total confirmed cases is at 819.

With the addition of nine recoveries, the recovery has increased to 695 for a recovery rate 85 percent.

No new deaths were recorded and the death toll in the city remains at 83 with nine deaths still to be verified.

