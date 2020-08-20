PDEA-7 nabs barangay tanod for illegal drugs

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Law enforcers in Cebu nabbed on Thursday dawn, August 20, 2020, a barangay tanod (village watchman in English) in Balamban town after he was caught in possession of illegal drugs.

A statement from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA – 7) said the suspect, identified as Florencia Sarona, was the subject of their buy-bust operation in Barangay Sunog, Balamaban that was conducted together with enforcers from the Cebu Provincial Police Office’s Intelligence Unit (CPPO-PIU) and its Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) and the Balamban Police Station.

PDEA- 7 said Sarona, 53, and who worked as a barangay tanod, was found with illegal drugs worth around P60,000.

The large transparent sealed plastic bag believed to contain “shabu” was also found inside a sack filled with dried leaves suspected to be marijuana, local operatives said.

They added that Sarona, who is currently under their custody, will be facing charges for violation of the 2002 Comprehensive Drugs Act (Republic Act No. 9165).

Balamban is a first-class municipality that borders Cebu City in the west. /bmjo