LTO to roll out 10-year validity of licenses for drivers with zero violations

MANILA, Philippines — Drivers of motor vehicles may soon enjoy a 10-year validity of their driver’s license beginning next year, provided that they have not committed any traffic violations.

Land Transportation Office chief Edgar Galvante said the agency will roll out in October 2021 the 10-year validity of driver’s licenses, which may be availed by those who did not commit any traffic laws.

This will serve as an incentive to drivers not to break any traffic laws.

“‘Yung pagpapalawig ng ating lisensya hanggang 10 years ay mangyayari ito starting October 2021. Hindi lahat ng driver’s license possessor makakapag-enjoy nitong 10-year validity ng license kung siya ay mayroong demerit points,” he said in an online media forum on Wednesday, August 19, 2020.

(The extension of validity of driver’s license up to 10 years will start in October 2021. Not all drivers will enjoy this if they have demerit points.)

“Isang incentive ito doon sa mga sumusunod sa batas trapiko, walang mga violation. ‘Pag-renew niya ng lisensya niya starting October 2021, mabibigyan na siya ng 10-year valid license,” Galvante added.

(This is an incentive for drivers to follow traffic laws. If they renew their licenses starting October 2021, they will be given a 10-year valid license.)

The LTO is implementing a “demerit” system, which records “demerit points” whenever a motorists violates traffic laws.

Under the demerit system, Galvante said violations are classified depending on its gravity:

Grave – 5 points

Less grave – 3 points

Light – 1 point

Grave violations include driving a vehicle used in a crime, driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol, and driving colorum vehicles.

Less grave offenses could become a grave violation if the infraction is repeated, Galvante said.

“Kung [ang driver] ay maka-accumulate ng several demerit points during the duration of the validity of the license, maaaring magkaroon ng imposition ng mga fines and penalties,” the LTO official said.

(If the driver accumulates several demerit points during the duration of the validity of their license, they could be imposed fines and penalties.

“Hindi siya makakapag-enjoy ng kanyang pribilehiyo na mag-drive hangga’t hindi naise-serve ‘yung penalty, which can range from suspension to even ma-revoke ‘yung lisensya,” he added.

(He cannot enjoy the privilege to drive until he does not serve the penalty, which can range from suspension to revocation of license.)

Violations or demerit points are recorded in the LTO’s system and drivers’ will be notified of the demerit points they have accumulated once they renew their licenses.

“Hopefully, with this measure mabawas-bawasan ‘yung mga road crashes, road or traffic accident na kung saan, nagka-cause ng mga injuries and even pagkamatay,” Galvante said.

(Hopefully this measure could lessen road crashes or traffic accidents that cause injuries and even deaths.)

EDV