1 killed, 3 others arrested in separate buy-busts in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — One high-value target was killed while three others were arrested in the separate buy-bust operations by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) and the Police Drug Enforcement Group (PDEG) on Thursday afternoon, August 20, 2020 here.

The two operations in Barangay Luz and Barangay Hipodromo yielded a total of P7,140,000 worth of suspected shabu.

The first suspect to fall was identified as Rosio Juablar Jr., who was killed in the operation of PDEA-7 inside his home in Sitio Lubi, Barangay Luz, at around 3 p.m. on Thursday.

At least 50 grams of suspected shabu worth P340,000 was confiscated from the suspect.

During the operation, when the PDEA-7 poseur buyer was about to hand over the buy-bust money, the suspect noticed that he was dealing with an agent and fired first at the agent. This prompted the other members of the team to counter as self defense, which led to the hitting of Juablar.

Responding medical personnel was able to bring Juablar to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

According PDEA-7 Levi Ortiz, the buy-bust was conducted after they received several complaints from some concerned citizens that there have been rampant selling of illegal drugs in the area supposedly led by Juablar and his cohorts.

Ortiz said that Juablar concentrated his operations in the area as he imposed fear among the residents with his armed group.

As of this posting, PDEA-7 continues to gather more information about the background of Juablar to locate his supplier and other cohorts.

An hour after the operation in Barangay Luz, the PDEG was able to arrest an high-value target couple in Barangay Hipodromo together with their cohort while transporting one kilo of suspected shabu worth P6,800,000.

These suspects were identified as Wilfredo Mendoza Flores, 40; Almera Batequin Flores, 41, and Rabe Borces Allego.

Allego was from Barangy Juga, Consolacion while the Flores couple were from Barangya Cotcot, Liloan.

Reports from PDEG said that the three suspects were members of a “big-time illegal drug group,” who are operating in Cebu City and other neighboring areas.

The three are currently detained in Mabolo Police station while the charges for section 5 and 11 (selling and possession of illegal drugs) of Republic Act 9165 or the comprehensive dangerous drugs act are being prepared to be filed.

The PDEG personnel also continue to question the suspects for more information about the group they belong to. /bmjo