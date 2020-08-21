Talisay City records 3 new COVID-19 cases on August 20

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Talisay City recorded three new cases of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) on August 20, 2020.

In a late-night post, the Talisay City Public Information Office revealed that the cases were from Barangays Campo Kwatro, Lawaan III, and San Roque.

The case in Barangay Campo Kwatro is a 39-year-old who was swabbed last August 17, 2020 as a requirement for traveling abroad. She is now under isolation.

Read: Talisay City records 9 new COVID-19 cases

Similarly, the case in Barangay Lawaan 3 is a 49-year-old male who was also swabbed as a protocol for work

The last case is a 32-year-old male from Barangay San Roque, who was swabbed prior to hospitalization due to a pre-existing medical condition.

The total COVID-19 cases of the city is now at 822, with only 35 active cases. The recoveries remain at 695, while the death toll also remain at 83.

Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu told Mayor Gerald Anthony Gullas that the city is a “success story” for being able to bring down the number of active cases to a mere 4 percent.

“As I mentioned what we have done here sa Talisay, General Cimatu expressed in the meeting that ‘success story po kayo sa Talisay.’ I replied that our work doesn’t end here. We have to remain vigilant. Sa basket pa, walay kompyansa. (In basketball terms, don’t be complacent),” said the mayor. /bmjo